Champions: 3/20/20

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament. Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.
Live Doppler 9 Map Center
CNY View
Oswego Area
Syracuse Area
Champions BirthdaysBirthday greetings featured on The Morning News on NewsChannel 9
Is someone celebrating a birthday who you would like featured on The Morning News on NewsChannel 9?
Send the details along with a photo, at least two weeks in advance, to Champions@LocalSYR.com.
Send the details along with a photo, at least two weeks in advance, to Champions@LocalSYR.com.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App