Champions Birthdays: 2/25/20

Champions
Posted: / Updated:

If you’d like to be on the Champions billboard, email your picture to champions@localsyr.com at least two weeks before your birthday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Champions Birthdays

Birthday greetings featured on The Morning News on NewsChannel 9
 
Is someone celebrating a birthday who you would like featured on The Morning News on NewsChannel 9?
Send the details along with a photo, at least two weeks in advance, to Champions@LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected