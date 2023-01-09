WSYR
Please enter a search term.
by: Megan Hatch
Posted: Jan 9, 2023 / 07:30 AM EST
Updated: Jan 9, 2023 / 07:30 AM EST
(WSYR-TV) — See who’s celebrating a birthday today in Central NY!
The best hair dryers can help you lose split ends, achieve new looks and leave your hair feeling shiny and silky.
All Tarte lip glosses are free from harmful substances, including parabens and triclosan. We list the best Tarte lip glosses.
When you’re looking to finish off a clean, fresh look, nothing is as flattering and easy to apply as a great nude lip gloss.
To send in a birthday request to be shown on The Morning News, please email champions@localsyr.com
We request that entries are sent at least 2 weeks in advance.