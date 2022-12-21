WSYR
Please enter a search term.
by: Megan Hatch
Posted: Dec 21, 2022 / 07:38 AM EST
Updated: Dec 21, 2022 / 07:38 AM EST
(WSYR-TV) – See who’s celebrating a birthday today in Central NY!
A storage ottoman is an excellent opportunity to combine fashion and function in a room where you might not have a ton of space.
Camera lens hoods attach to the front of your lens where they can protect your lenses from accidental damage and allow you to take photos that have no glare.
Tea is one of the nicest and coziest gifts you can give. Tea gift sets offer an array of tastes to keep them warm throughout the colder months.
To send in a birthday request to be shown on The Morning News, please email champions@localsyr.com
We request that entries are sent at least 2 weeks in advance.