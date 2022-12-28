WSYR
Please enter a search term.
by: Megan Hatch
Posted: Dec 28, 2022 / 07:42 AM EST
Updated: Dec 28, 2022 / 07:42 AM EST
(WSYR-TV) – See who’s celebrating a birthday today in Central NY!
Casseroles combine different ingredients for a hardy meal. To find the best casserole dish, we consulted our baking expert Andrea Boudewijn.
Whether you’re working, gaming, streaming or browsing, a laptop is a necessary part of routine. Check out the best laptops under $500 for every type of person.
With a pair of smart glasses you can capture photos and videos of whatever you’re looking at without any extra effort.
To send in a birthday request to be shown on The Morning News, please email champions@localsyr.com
We request that entries are sent at least 2 weeks in advance.