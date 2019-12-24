Atkinson’s 20 leads Yale to 54-45 win over ACC’s Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Paul Atkinson had 20 points beat an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent for a second straight season with a 54-45 win over Clemson on Sunday.
The Bulldogs lost an eight-point second-half lead before rallying back for their seven straight win.
Jordan Bruner added 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds as stung the ACC for a second consecutive season after beating Miami 77-73 last December.
Clemson was held to 32 percent shooting and made just four of its 20 attempts from three-point range.
Hunter Tyson had 11 points to lead the Tigers, who scored their fewest points this season.
