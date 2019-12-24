Brown scores 25 to help Wake Forest holds off NC A&T

by: J.D. BRASIER Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Wake Forest guard Brandon Childress, second from left, vies for a loose ball with North Carolina A&T forward Devin Haygood, left, and guard Andre Jackson (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Wake Forest scored the final 10 points, holding off North Carolina A&T 76-64 in a game between two schools barely 30 miles apart.

Chaundee Brown scored 25 points for the Demon Deacons (7-5). Ronald Jackson scored 16 points and guard Fred Cleveland added 15 points off the bench.

The Aggies made 8 of 17 3-pointers, but struggled at the foul line and committed 20 turnovers.

Stay Connected