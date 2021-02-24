Calhoun leads No. 11 Seminoles over Miami

Miami guard Elijah Olaniyi (4) looks to pass the ball as Florida State guard Sardaar Calhoun (24) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Sardaar Calhoun scored a career-high 16 points and No. 11 Florida State coasted to a 88-71 win over Miami.

The Seminoles (14-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) were never threatened after a 19-2 run early in the first half. Anthony Polite hit consecutive 3-pointers and Scottie Barnes’ jumper with 10:32 remaining capped the surge and increased Florida State’s lead to 27-8.

RaiQuan Gray had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the conference-leading Seminoles, who have won nine of their last 10. Polite finished with 12 points and Balsa Koprivica was Florida State’s fourth double figure scorer with 13 points.