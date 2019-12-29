DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Vernon Carey Jr. scored 19 points to help No. 4 Duke beat Brown 75-50.
Alex O’Connell added 14 points and Wendell Moore Jr. had 10 points for the Blue Devils in their final nonconference game of the regular season.
Duke point guard Tre Jones missed his second consecutive game because of a mild sprain of his left foot.
Jones is averaging 15.6 points and 7.1 assists per game.
Brandon Anderson scored 16 points to lead Brown in its third consecutive loss.
- WATCH: Chilly, quiet tonight; Mainly rain moves in Sunday
- Carey helps lead No. 4 Duke past Brown 75-50
- Saints, Pelicans issue joint-statement on death of Carley McCord
- Utica man arrested after leading troopers on a chase in a stolen truck, State Police say
- Baldwinsville High School Marching Band will make history at 131st Rose Parade
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App