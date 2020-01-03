Chase for the Championship | January 2

Chase for the Championship

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – January means one thing in the ACC – conference play is in full swing.

Duke, Louisville and Virginia are the lone unbeatens in conference play while teams like Clemson are off to a disastrous 0-3 start.

No. 19 Virginia and rival  Virginia Tech square off Saturday while Clemson looks for its first conference win as they host N.C. State.

No. 7 Louisville looks to rebound from their devastating loss at Kentucky. But next for the Cardinals? No. 18 Florida State.

Louisville’s Steven Enoch, right, looks for an opening on Kentucky’s Nate Sestina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

