Chase for the Championship | UNC looks for a win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina is looking to stop a two-game skid while Louisville doesn’t even last a week at No. 1.

The Tar Heels look to get back on track as they play Wofford on Sunday – a team that beat them in Chapel Hill in 2017.

A loss against the Terriers would set North Carolina up for a potential four-game losing streak as they will travel to Spokane, Washington on Wednesday to face No. 6 Gonzaga.