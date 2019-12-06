Chase for the Championship | UNC, UVa suffer blow out loses before match up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Both Virginia and North Carolina suffered blowout losses in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge on Wednesday. On Sunday, they face off in Charlottesville where both look to bounce back.

CBS 17’s Alyssa Rae and WRIC’s Natalie Kalibat talk Sunday’s game and what the Tar Heels and Cavaliers need to do to stay among the elite this season.