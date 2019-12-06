Chase for the Championship | UNC, UVa suffer blow out loses before match up

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Both Virginia and North Carolina suffered blowout losses in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge on Wednesday. On Sunday, they face off in Charlottesville where both look to bounce back.

CBS 17’s Alyssa Rae and WRIC’s Natalie Kalibat talk Sunday’s game and what the Tar Heels and Cavaliers need to do to stay among the elite this season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – DECEMBER 04: Aaron Wheeler #1 of the Purdue Boilermakers shoots the ball while defended by Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the second half of the game at Mackey Arena on December 4, 2019 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue defeated Virginia 69-40. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

