Chase for the Championship | VT’s hot start, UNC continues domination

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On week three of Chase for the Championship, we travel to Blacksburg for a look at Virginia Tech’s strong start to the season.
North Carolina is headed to the Bahamas to continue their early season domination and a recap of Georgia Tech’s loss to rival Georgia.
Duke remains No. 1 with a massive game against Michigan State looming.
Chase for the Championship
