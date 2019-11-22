Chase for the Championship | VT’s hot start, UNC continues domination

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On week three of Chase for the Championship, we travel to Blacksburg for a look at Virginia Tech’s strong start to the season.

North Carolina is headed to the Bahamas to continue their early season domination and a recap of Georgia Tech’s loss to rival Georgia.

Duke remains No. 1 with a massive game against Michigan State looming.

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 20: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dunks against the Elon Phoenix during the second half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on November 20, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 75-61. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Chase for the Championship