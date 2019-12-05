Chase for the Championship | Week 5

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On week five of Chase for the Championship, we’ve got a Big Ten-ACC Showdown.
We will preview tonight’s game between UNC and Ohio State, both of which are in the top 10.
We’ll also take a look back at Duke’s win on the road at Michigan State and the top ranked Louisville Cardinals’ win over #4 Michigan.
Chase for the Championship
