CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Kihei Clark scored five points during a 12-0 second-half run and No. 16 Virginia overcame a sloppy effort to beat Navy 65-56.
Braxton Key led Virginia with 15 points, Mamadi Diakite had 13 and Clark added 10.
Clark’s foul-line jumper with 9:09 remaining gave the Cavaliers the lead they had just relinquished.
Key added two baskets and Clark barely beat the shot clock with a 3-point heave that rattled in, giving Virginia a 50-41 lead. C
am Davis led Navy with 19 points and Evan Wieck had 13.
- Va. Tech cruises to 92-37 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore
- CNY community comes together at Clinton Square Menorah Lighting in wake of anti-semitic violence in Rockland County
- Clark helps No. 16 Virginia hold off Navy 65-56
- NC State defeats Appalachian State 72-60 despite Bryce being out
- 4 Observations: Bills finish regular season 10-6
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App