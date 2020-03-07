Georgia Tech closes season with 65-62 win at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Michael Devoe had 20 points including the go-ahead layup with 15 seconds left as Georgia Tech rallied from nine points down with five minutes left to defeat Clemson 65-62.
The Yellow Jackets end the season on a satisfying note after announcing earlier this week it would not contest its NCAA ban on playing in the postseason this year.
Georgia Tech ends the year winning four straight and six of its past seven as it goes to 17-14 overall and 11-9 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Clemson had a chance to tie, but Tevin Mack missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left.
