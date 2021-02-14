Gray, Barnes lift No. 17 Florida State past Wake Forest 92-85 in OT

by: BOB FERRANTE Associated Press

Florida State’s Raiquan Gray (1) during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Florida State won 73-71. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – RaiQuan Gray scored 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as No. 17 Florida State defeated Wake Forest 92-85 in overtime.

Gray made all 10 free-throw attempts and scored the Seminoles’ first four points in overtime.

The redshirt junior forward scored in double figures for the sixth straight game.

Gray also had his second double-double in a month for the Seminoles (11-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were playing their first game in two weeks.

