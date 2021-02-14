Gray, Barnes lift No. 17 Florida State past Wake Forest 92-85 in OT

Florida State’s Raiquan Gray (1) during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Florida State won 73-71. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – RaiQuan Gray scored 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as No. 17 Florida State defeated Wake Forest 92-85 in overtime.

Gray made all 10 free-throw attempts and scored the Seminoles’ first four points in overtime.

The redshirt junior forward scored in double figures for the sixth straight game.

Gray also had his second double-double in a month for the Seminoles (11-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were playing their first game in two weeks.