Hughes scores 19 as Syracuse tops Niagara 71-57

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Elijah Hughes scored 19 points and matched his career high with nine assists, Buddy Boeheim added 15 points, and Syracuse beat Niagara 71-57.
Syracuse scored the first 10 points of the game and built a 16-point lead just over 6 minutes in on a three-point play by Hughes and the Purple Eagles couldn’t recover.
Syracuse ended its nonconference slate on a three-game winning streak.
Niagara has lost four straight under rookie coach Greg Paulus, a former Duke point guard.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App