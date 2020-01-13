Hurricanes withstand late rally by Pittsburgh to win 66-58

Miami forward Sam Waardenburg, right, is fouled by Pittsburgh forward Terrell Brown, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Kameron McGusty scored 19 points and the Miami Hurricanes shot 53% to withstand a late rally by streaky Pittsburgh and win 66-58.

The Panthers had scoring runs of 18-2 in the first half and 17-3 in the second half but never led.

After falling behind 46-26 with 14 minutes left they cut the deficit to 51-47 but could get no closer.

The Hurricanes beat Pittsburgh for the seventh time in a row.

The Panthers failed to build on their victory Wednesday at North Carolina, which ended a 22-game road losing streak in the ACC.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)