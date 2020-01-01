Miami wins 73-68 in OT at Clemson as Tigers lose 6th of last 7

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Chris Lykes scored 27 points and DJ Vasiljevic hit the tie-breaking 3-pointer with 59 seconds left in overtime as Miami rallied from 10-points down in the second half to defeat Clemson 73-68.
The Hurricanes won their fifth straight and improved to 1-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Vasiljevic and Kameron McGusty had 15 points each. Aamir Simms led Clemson with 21 points.
The Tigers have lost six of their past seven games and have fallen to 0-3 in the ACC for the second straight year.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
