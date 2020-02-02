Mooney’s 28 points lead Notre Dame past Georgia Tech, 80-72

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – John Mooney’s 28 points moved him past 1,000 for his career and Notre Dame ran away from Georgia Tech in the second half for an 80-72 victory Saturday.
Mooney, who picked up his nation-leading 17th double-double with 10 rebounds, was 9-of-18 shooting for the Fighting Irish, who won their second straight league game.
T.J. Gibbs scored 19 points, Dane Goodwin 14 and Rex Pflueger 13 for Notre Dame, which shot 47% (24 of 51) for the game.
Jose Alvarado scored 25 points to lead Georgia Tech.
