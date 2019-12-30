NC State defeats Appalachian State 72-60 despite Bryce being out

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – DJ Funderburk scored a career-high 22 points to help North Carolina State beat Appalachian State 72-60.
Devon Daniels added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolfpack (10-3), who made just 5 of 25 3-point attempts in their final nonconference game of the regular season.
One game after his first triple-double, Markell Johnson had 12 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for N.C. State.
Justin Forrest scored 25 points to lead Appalachian State (8-5). N.C. State played without C.J. Bryce, who leads the team in scoring (16.1 points per game) and rebounding (6.8 per game).
The team announced before tipoff that Bryce was in the concussion protocol.
