No. 13 Virginia rallies past Georgia Tech, 64-62

Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado (10) shoots over Virginia guard Casey Morsell (13) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progress via AP, Pool)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Sam Hauser scored 11 of his 22 points during a 15-2 second-half run and No. 13 Virginia survived a scare before rallying to beat Georgia Tech 64-62.

Kihei Clark scored only two points for 10-2 Virginia, but they came on a short jumper with 1:09 left that broke a 62-all tie.

Jose Alvarado scored 20 points and had eight assists and Jordan Usher scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half for the 7-4 Yellow Jackets, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Virginia won its sixth in a row and 14th in a row in the league dating to last season.