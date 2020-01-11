BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Landers Nolley II scored 29 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 72-58 victory over North Carolina State University on Saturday.
Nolley hit 8 of 19 from the floor for the Hokies (12-4, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their second straight game after a 26-point loss to rival Virginia on Jan. 4.
Nolley drilled four 3-pointers and hit 9 of 10 from the free-throw line en route to his second-largest scoring game this season.
Tyrece Radford added a career-high 18 points for the Hokies. DJ Funderburk led the Wolfpack (11-5, 2-3) with 18 points.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
- Local Ukrainian community honors the lives lost in this week’s Flight PS-752 crash
- Want to reduce your carbon footprint? One Manlius family says it’s worth making the switch to solar
- No. 13 Louisville edges Notre Dame 67-64
- Nolley II, Hokies cruise past NC State 72-58
- Syracuse football hires Zach Arnett as defensive coordinator
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App