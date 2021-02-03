Notre Dame opens 2nd half on 16-0 run, beats Wake Forest

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 02: Nate Laszewski #14 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts following a play during the second half of their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Dean Smith Center on January 02, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Juwan Durham had 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, Cormac Ryan scored 13 points and Notre Dame used a big second-half run to beat Wake Forest 79-58.

After leading 35-32 at the break, Notre Dame started the second half on a 16-0 run for a 51-32 advantage. Notre Dame shot 58.1% from the field in the second half, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, while holding Wake Forest to 10-of-34 shooting.

Dane Goodwin and Hubb each scored 10 points for Notre Dame. Isaiah Mucius had 14 points and Ody Oguama scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half for Wake Forest.