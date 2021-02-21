Raiquan Gray scores 16 as Florida State tops Pitt 79-72

by: ALAN SAUNDERS Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh guard Nike Sibande tries to block the shot of Florida State guard M.J. Walker during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Raiquan Gray had 16 points and eight rebounds, and No. 16 Florida State beat Pittsburgh 79-72 for its third straight win.

The Seminoles led for over 35 minutes of the game, but never by more than 11 points.

Malik Osborne had 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

RayQuan Evans also scored 12 points, and Scottie Barnes had 11.

Justin Champagnie had 21 points and 10 boards for the Panthers in his 11th double-double of the season.

Xavier Johnson added 15 points.

