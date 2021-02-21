Raiquan Gray scores 16 as Florida State tops Pitt 79-72

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Raiquan Gray had 16 points and eight rebounds, and No. 16 Florida State beat Pittsburgh 79-72 for its third straight win.
The Seminoles led for over 35 minutes of the game, but never by more than 11 points.
Malik Osborne had 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
RayQuan Evans also scored 12 points, and Scottie Barnes had 11.
Justin Champagnie had 21 points and 10 boards for the Panthers in his 11th double-double of the season.
Xavier Johnson added 15 points.
