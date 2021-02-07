Sam Hauser scores 23 as No. 14 Virginia beats Pittsburgh 73-65

HANK KURZ Jr. AP Sports Writer

Virginia forward Sam Hauser (10) throws the ball up during an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP, Pool)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sam Hauser scored 10 of his 23 points during a key second-half stretch, and No. 14 Virginia pulled away from Pittsburgh for a 73-65 victory.

Hauser, Jay Huff and Tomas Woldetensae all hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a 23-9 surge that turned a 36-all game into a 59-45 lead for the Cavaliers.

Woldetensae had 14 points and Huff finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Virginia has won nine of its last 10, all against ACC competition.

