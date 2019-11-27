Stephen F. Austin shocks top-ranked Duke in overtime, 85-83

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 12: Detail photo of a Nike basketball during the game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Central Arkansas Bears at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 12, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Nathan Bain stole the ball from Matthew Hurt and hit a layup at the buzzer to beat No. 1 Duke, 85-83, in overtime Tuesday in Durham. The loss is Duke’s first in seven games this season.

Duke left plenty of points at the line in only making 24-of-40 free throws.

The Blue Devils had a 45-40 lead at halftime. The Lumberjacks, who attempted 20 more shots than Duke, had answers for everything down the stretch. Cassius Stanley knocked down a 3-pointer to give Duke a 77-75 lead, only for David Kachelries to hit one of his own to take the lead back with 1:54 to go in regulation.

Duke needed two Tre Jones free throws with 29 seconds left in the second half to force overtime.

Kevon Harris had a game-high 26 points. Gavin Kensmil had 15 and Bain added 11. Cameron Johnson had 16 off the bench for the Lumberjacks.

Vernon Carey Jr. (20), Jones (17), Stanley (15), and Matthew Hurt (15) all scored in double figures for the Blue Devils. They only got seven points from their bench.

Duke will host Winthrop on Friday at 7 p.m.