Syracuse dominates No. 16 Virginia Tech in 78-60 win

Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) looks to pass against Virginia Tech during an NCAA college basketball game at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Scott Schild/The Post-Standard via AP)

SYRACUSE, N .Y. (AP) – Quincy Guerrier had 20 points, Marek Doelzaj added 18 and Alan Griffin had 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks for his fourth double-double of the season and Syracuse defeated No. 16 Virginia Tech 78-60. T

he Orange (9-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) badly needed a quality win to build its resume for the postseason.

Nahiem Alleyne led the Hokies (11-3, 5-2) with a season-tying high 20 points, 15 from 3.