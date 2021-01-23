Syracuse dominates No. 16 Virginia Tech in 78-60 win

SYRACUSE, N .Y. (AP) – Quincy Guerrier had 20 points, Marek Doelzaj added 18 and Alan Griffin had 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks for his fourth double-double of the season and Syracuse defeated No. 16 Virginia Tech 78-60. T
he Orange (9-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) badly needed a quality win to build its resume for the postseason.
Nahiem Alleyne led the Hokies (11-3, 5-2) with a season-tying high 20 points, 15 from 3.
