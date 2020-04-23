CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina freshman point guard Jeremiah Francis plans to transfer. Francis averaged 3.3 points last year and played in just 16 games.
He didn’t play in his junior and senior year of high school due to knee surgeries, then missed the first eight games of his freshman year.
Francis didn’t play more than 10 minutes in any game after Jan. 22.
Francis joins reserve big man Brandon Huffman in transferring from UNC since the end of a 14-19 season. That was the first losing record of head coach Roy Williams’ career.
- UNC reserve freshman point guard Francis plans to transfer
- NewsChannel 9 survey finds 3 of 12 Onondaga County nursing homes dealing with coronavirus
- Sports fans and broadcasters are trying to cope with no live events during the pandemic
- Are Alzheimer’s and Type Two Diabetes linked?
- Consumer Reports advice for getting the groceries you need during the COVID-19 pandemic
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App