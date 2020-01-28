UNC takes the first of 2 matchups against NC State

North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) maneuvers around North Carolina State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A “get-out-and-run” first half gave fans in Raleigh and Chapel Hill the excitement they expected when the Wolfpack & Tar Heels took the floor Monday night.

The teams went into the half with a combined 74 points as UNC led the way 39-35.

Things didn’t let up as the scoring continued, but UNC’s offense, who has been playing better of late, continued to pound the Wolfpack inside. UNC only needed two three-pointers to knock off the Wolfpack.

North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) puts up a shot against North Carolina State’s Jericole Hellems (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

UNC would win the game 75-65. The Heels have won two straight games while NC State has lost two in a row.

Heels forward Garrison Brooks led the way in the first half for the Tar Heels with a monster effort, scoring 17 points and grabbing seven rebounds. He finished the game with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Brooks has become Carolina’s go-to-guy since injuries marred their season.

The Wolfpack got major contributions from nearly every starter in half number one. Forward DJ Funderburk led the way with eight points and four rebounds. He would finish the game with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Guards Devon Daniels (17 points) & Markell Johnson (12 points) added a solid scoring punch to Funderburk’s 7-for-9 night.

A slow start was the tale for guard C.J. Bryce as he began the game 0-for-6 and it didn’t get better as he didn’t connect on his other two attempts in the second half.

A win for the Tar Heels moves them to an even 10-10 on the season. UNC has now won seven-straight road games against NC State.

For NC State, they drop to 14-7 on the year.

Next up for NC State is a visit from No. 6 Louisville on Saturday. A win for the Wolfpack would put them in the conversation for a top 25 appearance in the latest rankings.

UNC will also be at home for their next game as they take on Boston College on Saturday.

NC State and UNC will meet again in Chapel Hill on February 25.