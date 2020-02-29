SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Freshman guard Cole Anthony scored 25 points, hitting a season-high seven 3-pointers, Garrison Brooks added 26 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, and North Carolina beat Syracuse 92-79.
Anthony led a second-half barrage from behind the arc as the Tar Heels hit 8 of 10 from behind the arc in the first 12 minutes to break open a close game.
Bourama Sidibe had 17 points and 15 rebounds and Buddy Boeheim had 22 points for the Orange, who had won two straight.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
- UNC’s long-range barrage sinks Syracuse, 92-79
- SUNY Oswego cancels all spring break trips abroad due to novel coronavirus outbreak
- New York State to perform its own testing for coronavirus
- Tension within the Cayuga Nation escalates as press conference becomes violent
- NC State stages comeback, defeats Pittsburgh 77-73
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App