BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Devin Vassell tied an ACC record by going 7 of 7 from 3-point range and helping fifth-ranked Florida State beat Virginia Tech 74-63.
The Seminoles rebounded from a loss at Virginia this week that snapped a 10-game winning streak.
Tyrece Radford scored 18 for Virginia Tech, which lost its third straight game Saturday.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
- Gov. Cuomo proposes increasing penalties for over-height vehicles by ten times the current amount
- Heads or tails? Coin flip among many prop bets when 49ers meet Chiefs
- Vassell’s 3-pointers send Florida State over Virginia Tech 74-63
- WATCH: A touch of light snow/flurries late tonight
- Rome priest returns to active ministry; diocese ‘unable to substantiate’ sexual abuse allegations
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App