Wofford shocks depleted No. 17 UNC, 68-64

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Wofford traveled to Chapel Hill and shocked a ranked North Carolina team again.
The Terriers got 19 points from Trevor Stumpe and rode a 16-0 run in the second half to a 68-64 win over the 17th-ranked Tar Heels.
Storm Murphy added 15 points and Messiah Jones had 13 points for the Terriers. Wofford went on the road to beat North Carolina for the second time in three years.
The Terriers were 12-point underdogs.
They made four 3-pointers during their decisive spurt, a 6-minute stretch in which the Tar Heels missed 10 consecutive shots.
