Wright scores 24, leads Georgia Tech past Pittsburgh 71-65

Pittsburgh forward Justin Champagnie (11) grabs an offensive rebound over Georgia Tech defenders Michael Devoe, left, and Jose Alvarado, right, during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) – Moses Wright scored 24 points, making four of five shots in the second half as Georgia Tech held off Pitt 71-65.

Bubba Parham added 11 points for Georgia Tech scoring five in the last 1:20 with a key 3-pointer and two foul shots.

Michael Devoe scored 11 of his 13 after halftime and Jose Alvarado scored 12 with seven rebounds.

Ithiel Horton paced Pitt with 18 points, 15 coming in the second half. His 3-pointer with 25 seconds left pulled Pitt to 69-65.

Au’Diese Toney poured in 13 of his 15 points in the second half, while Justin Champagnie and Xavier Johnson scored 13 each.