Emmy nominated veteran anchor and author Christie Casciano is a graduate of Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications. After reporting for WROC-TV in Rochester, Christie was eager to return home to her big Italian family in Syracuse to join the NewsChannel 9 team and the station she grew up watching.

Christie anchors NewsChannel 9 First at 4:00, NewsChannel 9 at 5:00, 5:30, 6:00 and Eleven at 11:00 with Rod Wood. Christie has covered many major stories that has impacted the Central New York community and developed NewsChannel 9’s OnTheLookout.net, a crime franchise that has been recognized statewide for its efforts to help keep neighborhoods safe. Each week Christie profiles wanted criminals and her reporting has helped police solve hundreds of cases.

She is the recipient of numerous community and professional awards including the Syracuse Press Club’s Professional Standards Award, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Award, The New York State Gang Violence Task Force Media Award and she received a proclamation from the Onondaga County Executive naming December 29, 2012 as Christie Casciano Day. Christie’s investigative series on the heroin epidemic earned her an Emmy nomination and the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award.

Christie is a proud travel hockey mom and has written two hockey-themed children’s books. Haunted Hockey in Lake Placid and The Puck Hog have been recognized nationally by Positive Coaching Alliance as “delightful books that teach an important lesson about teamwork.” Copies of Christie’s newest book, My Kids Play Hockey, have sold to hockey parents across the country, and her monthly hockey mom columns have become required reading for the half-million readers of USA Hockey Magazine. She also teamed up with NewsChannel 9’s Lou Gulino and Tim Fox to write “Syracuse Television History.”