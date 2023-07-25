Christina Galvin is a reporter, producer, and special projects producer for NewsChannel 9. She joined the team in May 2018.

Christina is from Orange County, New York but has been living in Central New York with her family since 2016.

Christina is a proud 2018 graduate from SUNY Oswego, with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcasting and Mass communication. In 2019 she earned her master’s degree in business administration from SUNY Oswego.

During her time with NewsChannel 9, she’s received several Syracuse Press Club awards, an Edward Murrow Award, Emmy Nominations, and an Emmy Award for the 2021 “Veterans Voices” special.

When she’s not working, she likes to go for runs and hikes, and check out local shops and restaurants in CNY!