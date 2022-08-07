SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Over the course of this week, NewsChannel 9 is diving deep into childhood poverty in the City of Syracuse after the Salt City was ranked number one for the highest childhood poverty in the nation. We’re exploring the problem, talking with community leaders at the forefront of combating poverty and looking at solutions.

If you or someone you know is living in poverty, help is available. Below is a list of resources to get you started in finding the help you need.

WHERE TO RECEIVE HELP:

Call 211. This free service connects callers to critical health and human services in their community. You can receive help finding housing, food, transportation, jobs, health care, and more. You can also find the same information online, here.

For a list of organizations providing critical services to those in need in Central New York visit the Human Services Leadership Council of Central New York.

If you’re in a position to help those in need, whether it’s through a monetary donation, volunteering your time, or just being a good neighbor look no further!

HOW TO GIVE HELP: