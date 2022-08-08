SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not uncommon to see abandoned buildings or boarded-up homes when you’re driving around the City of Syracuse. For those living in poverty, housing is one of the biggest barriers.

“So you’re addressing a two-headed monster, trying to address the cause of the poverty which is the income, and then the result — which is the residual results of that poverty — which are kids being ready for school, and hunger, and inadequate housing, being exposed to lead, addressing that… so many different variables that as a city we are trying to tackle,” City of Syracuse Deputy Mayor Owens said.

Deputy Mayor Owens says poverty boils down to making a living wage — not only to support yourself but your family, too.

“I started to think, you know, from the city’s perspective, it’s all about in our role, in our position that we’re in, using every tool in the toolbox we have for job creation.” Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens, City of Syracuse

But in order to get a job, you need to be qualified. That’s why the city is allocating resources for job training through the Syracuse Build Pathways to Apprenticeship Program.

“Syracuse Build is doing an amazing job in identifying training in the construction field for men and women of all walks of life, particularly for and especially for people who live in the City of Syracuse in those concentrated areas of poverty,” Deputy Mayor Owens said.

The program is funded with American Rescue Plan dollars and is reimagining the way job training is conducted. Syracuse Build provides participants with a living wage stipend so they can focus on learning a trade without having to work a separate job. The program is helping to provide a supply of local hires for the upcoming I-81 project and was recently mentioned in a White House press briefing for its success.

The City’s efforts don’t stop there though. Providing safe and affordable housing is another top priority. That’s why the city allocated $11 million toward housing developments and another $4 million to remove lead.

When you’re paying for housing, paying for housing that is quality housing. That is in another area that the city can address is code violations, and assuring that people are living in housing that is not falling apart around them, that does not have vacant property on either side of them… to address the issues around, again, lead and children being poisoned by lead. Deputy Mayor Owens, City of Syracuse

Deputy Mayor Owens said it’s about thinking outside the box and finding ways to provide opportunities to increase a family’s wealth, which includes getting teenagers seasonal jobs.

The City has prioritized funding again this year for summer youth employment, but Deputy Mayor Owens made it clear, that childhood poverty is not a child issue.

“It is a residual effect of us being able to embed an opportunity for wealth increase in families,” she said. “$26,000 a year for a family of four is an unconscionable pittance of money.”

She calls it giving families in need a hand-up, not a handout.

If you or someone you know is living in poverty or you want to help those in need check out our designated list of resources.