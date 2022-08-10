SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Play dates with friends, after-school programs, finishing up homework.

That may be on your child’s after-school to-do list, but for some kids living in the City of Syracuse, it’s gun violence — oftentimes at no fault of their own.

“When there’s violence in neighborhoods, you know, that’s traumatic for five and six-year-old children to know that their brother or sister or someone, a cousin or relative got shot, or that a friend of theirs was shot, or that there were gunshots last night or this morning,” Syracuse Community Health Center CEO Mark Hall said.

Gun violence, specifically youth gun violence, has been getting worse in the City of Syracuse. Since 2016, 34 kids aged 17 or younger were suspects in a homicide. 23 of them were at the mercy of guns.

“I can say it definitely creates a challenge for us in law enforcement,” Syracuse Police Public Information Officer Matthew Malinowski said. “We keep seeing our suspects and victims of gun crime get younger and younger and it’s definitely of concern. It’s definitely something that’s a challenge, it’s taxing on the police department and takes up a lot of our efforts.”

Efforts include a data-driven approach using ShotSpotter, social media, and a specific Gang Violence Task Force. Likely more important than anything, however, are the opportunities the department is taking to increase trust with youth, starting with the Police Athletics League.

“So really taking hundreds of kids under our wing, engaging them in activities, bringing them into our police station. Like I’ve said, we’ve put hundreds of kids through this program and building those relationships. We are really investing 10, 20 years from now in our future residents so we really understand that we can’t just build relationships with adults but that youth has to be an important part and have a seat at the table.” Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski, Syracuse Police Department

But in the meantime kids are trying to navigate the trauma they’re experiencing. That’s where the staff at Syracuse Community Connections comes in.

“Unfortunately, a lot of our families with children are exposed to trauma, lots of trauma with everything that’s going on right now. The pandemic has also caused a larger effect, PTSD of course on mental health is huge right now,” Director of Youth and Family Services at Syracuse Community Connections Valerie Hill said.

The center not only provides intervention programs for kids heading down the wrong path but also prevention programs to reach kids before it’s too late.

“Kids are not born wanting to hate, kids are not born wanting to destroy, kids are not born wanting to kill each other, right? It is something that’s a learned behavior, so if we can catch our kids early, kindergarten, pre-school…and start doing more of that collectively, it definitely would make a greater impact on the City of Syracuse and we can see major changes happening.” Valerie Hill, Syracuse Community Connections

And it’s a mentality that City of Syracuse Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens shares.

“Because you’re living in poverty does not mean you chose to pick up a gun,” she said. “That said, the economic situations people find themselves in may put them in a position where they see no alternative, not necessarily for causing harm to people but for seeing other methods for earning money.”

But as gun violence continues to escalate in our community, the city is working to combat it through the newly created Mayor’s Office to Reduce Gun Violence.

“Our new director for the Mayor’s Office to Reduce Gun Violence, Pastor Lateef Kinsey, has always said our youth gun violence problem is not a youth problem, it’s an adult problem — and so it is up to us to help them find the alternatives and it up to us to all collectively show models of how to disagree without being disagreeable. To be able to find compromise in our conversation and how to be able to find the middle ground in everything that we discuss and have an issue with.” Deputy Mayor Owens, City of Syracuse

The violence isn’t only impacting the children, but the entire family. Syracuse Community Connections recognizes the key is a strong family unit, especially for those living in poverty.

“Oh, it’s extremely important — it’s essential — because if you can, help a child and provide services and make an impact on the child, but when they’re going back home it’s the same environment. So if we are working with the entire family, we can impact their environment to change the environment to also have families stronger,” Hill said.

Syracuse Community Connections helps to strengthen that family unit through their Family First program, which helps open communication between parents and their children. The center is also helping to make sure the kids that are walking through their doors are leaving on a path toward a successful future.

“When I see kids that maybe not have the opportunity to go off to college, we work together with On Point and different organizations and map out a good life plan for them to go off to college, and they go off and they come back when they’re done with their diploma or their certificate. It just blesses my heart to know and also it gives hope and when I see hope I’m excited. It contributes something to the community that I grew up in, a community that I love so much, people that I love so much, it’s a blessing,” Hill said.

Hoping those same kids return to Syracuse one day and pay it forward.

If you or someone you know is living in poverty or you want to help those in need, check out our designated list of resources.