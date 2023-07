Clare Normoyle has been working as a Digital Producer at NewsChannel 9 since October 2022. She has a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Fredonia with a major in Journalism and a minor in English. Originally from Camillus, New York, Clare is happy to be able to work in the city she grew up in.

In her free time, Clare makes jewelry, enjoys reading, and is always searching for a good thrift find and watching a good sunset.