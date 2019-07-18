It’s time to make a “Classroom Connection.” Again this year, NewsChannel 9 is helping collect school supplies to fill backpacks for Mary Nelson’s Youth Day Barbecue.

It’s easy to help. Just pick up an extra item or two when you buy school supplies. Then drop them off at Wegmans. We’ll get them to school kids around the Syracuse area.

The deadline is Sunday, Aug. 13. We want to thank iHeartMedia , Wegmans and you for helping with “classroom connections.”

Together, we can make a real difference through “Classroom Connections!”

Supply list

Pens

Pencils #2

Colored Pencils

Pencil Boxes

Highlighters

Markers

Crayons

Spiral Notebooks

Composition Notebooks

Writing Paper

Masking Tape

Chart Paper

Index Cards

Glue Sticks

Fans for Classrooms

White Boards Dry Erasers

Dry Eraser Markers

Construction Paper

Erasers

Rulers

Two-Pocket Folders

Chalk

Plastic Letters

Simple Flash Cards

Stickers

Batteries (AAA, AA, C & D)

Calculators for Math & Science

Primary Level: Texas Instruments TI 10

Elementary Level: Texas Instruments TI 15

Wegmans store locations