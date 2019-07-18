It’s time to make a “Classroom Connection.” Again this year, NewsChannel 9 is helping collect school supplies to fill backpacks for Mary Nelson’s Youth Day Barbecue.
It’s easy to help. Just pick up an extra item or two when you buy school supplies. Then drop them off at Wegmans. We’ll get them to school kids around the Syracuse area.
The deadline is Sunday, Aug. 13. We want to thank iHeartMedia , Wegmans and you for helping with “classroom connections.”
Together, we can make a real difference through “Classroom Connections!”
Supply list
- Pens
- Pencils #2
- Colored Pencils
- Pencil Boxes
- Highlighters
- Markers
- Crayons
- Spiral Notebooks
- Composition Notebooks
- Writing Paper
- Masking Tape
- Chart Paper
- Index Cards
- Glue Sticks
- Fans for Classrooms
- White Boards Dry Erasers
- Dry Eraser Markers
- Construction Paper
- Erasers
- Rulers
- Two-Pocket Folders
- Chalk
- Plastic Letters
- Simple Flash Cards
- Stickers
- Batteries (AAA, AA, C & D)
- Calculators for Math & Science
- Primary Level: Texas Instruments TI 10
- Elementary Level: Texas Instruments TI 15
Wegmans store locations
- Cicero – 7952 Route 11
- Dewitt – 6789 East Genesee St
- Fairmount – 3325 West Genesee St
- Great Northern – 3955 Route 31
- East Syracuse – 4256 James St
- John Glenn – 7519 Oswego Rd
- Onondaga – 4722 Onondaga Blvd
- Taft Road – 4979 West Taft Rd
- Auburn – 1 Loop Rd