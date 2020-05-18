1  of  2
Onondaga County's COVID-19 Update

The music stages are quiet, but you cannot stop the creative spirit. The musicians of Central New York have been coping with the coronavirus by sharing their talents on-line.

NewsChannel 9 WSYR presents “CNY Stronger Together,” a musical celebration to bring awareness to Covid-19 relief efforts across Central New York.

The show features intimate performances from home by (in alphabetical order): Liam Alone; Boots N’ Shorts; Mark Doyle; Joe Driscoll; Irv Lyons, Jr.; Mike Powell; the Mere Mortals; Jess Novak; Edgar Pagan; and Anthony Saturno & Jamie Cunningham.

The program will also bring awareness to many of the organizations providing local coronavirus relief, including the CNY Covid-19 Community Support Fund (a partnership of the Community Foundation; the United Way; the Allyn Family Foundation; the City of Syracuse and Onondaga County); the Salvation Army; Food Bank of CNY; American Red Cross; and others.

“CNY Stronger Together” is presented in association with the Syracuse Area Music Awards. All performances are donated by the musicians as a service to the community.

Below is a list of organizations if you would like to contribute:

CNY COVID-19 Community Support Fund

315-883-5544 | cnycf.org

Food Bank of CNY

315-437-1899 | foodbankcny.org

Red Cross Blood Services

800-RED CROSS | RedCrossBlood.org

Salvation Army

315-479-3610 | sasyr.org

United Way of CNY

315-428-2211 | unitedway-cny.org

Rescue Mission

315-472-6251 | rescuemissionalliance.org 

For Community Services & Resources

Dial 211 | 211cny.com

