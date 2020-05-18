The music stages are quiet, but you cannot stop the creative spirit. The musicians of Central New York have been coping with the coronavirus by sharing their talents on-line.
NewsChannel 9 WSYR presents “CNY Stronger Together,” a musical celebration to bring awareness to Covid-19 relief efforts across Central New York.
The show features intimate performances from home by (in alphabetical order): Liam Alone; Boots N’ Shorts; Mark Doyle; Joe Driscoll; Irv Lyons, Jr.; Mike Powell; the Mere Mortals; Jess Novak; Edgar Pagan; and Anthony Saturno & Jamie Cunningham.
The program will also bring awareness to many of the organizations providing local coronavirus relief, including the CNY Covid-19 Community Support Fund (a partnership of the Community Foundation; the United Way; the Allyn Family Foundation; the City of Syracuse and Onondaga County); the Salvation Army; Food Bank of CNY; American Red Cross; and others.
“CNY Stronger Together” is presented in association with the Syracuse Area Music Awards. All performances are donated by the musicians as a service to the community.
Below is a list of organizations if you would like to contribute:
CNY COVID-19 Community Support Fund
315-883-5544 | cnycf.org
Food Bank of CNY
315-437-1899 | foodbankcny.org
Red Cross Blood Services
800-RED CROSS | RedCrossBlood.org
Salvation Army
315-479-3610 | sasyr.org
United Way of CNY
315-428-2211 | unitedway-cny.org
Rescue Mission
315-472-6251 | rescuemissionalliance.org
For Community Services & Resources
Dial 211 | 211cny.com
