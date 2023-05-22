SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month! NewsChannel 9 is continuing to highlight members of the AAPI community and how they’re making a difference throughout Central New York.
This week on Asian Americans Standing Strong, Adrienne Smith introduces us to the owner of Cake Bar, Duyen Nguyen.
When she was 21-years-old, Duyen and her family moved from Vietnam to Syracuse in 2012.
Shortly after settling in Syracuse, Duyen attended and graduated from Onondaga Community College to become a graphic designer. Little did she know, life would have different plans.
In 2019, Duyen went back to OCC in 2019 to get a culinary management degree. One year later, Cake Bar was born!
Duyen never expected to follow in her mother’s footsteps and own a bakery here. Her mom, Diep, owned a popular bakery for more than 20 years in their home country.
At a young age, Duyen and her younger brother would have to go to the bakery and help. That’s when she learned how to bake and decorate cakes.
“Other kids could go to school, go home, do homework and then hangout with friends. Instead, we actually had to help her with a lot of stuff at a really young age. I think that helped me a lot.” Duyen said.
In January 2021, Duyen was one of the first vendors chosen to have a stand in Salt City Market.
Cake Bar’s popularity grew fast! Shortly after launching in Salt City Market, Duyen opened her cafe on West Genesee Street in Downtown Syracuse. There, Duyen and her staff share Vietnamese cafe culture with Central New York.
Cake Bar is hiring a full time cake decorator, baker prep and a barista! Click here if you’re interested in the sweet opportunity.