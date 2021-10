BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Supply shortages are convincing holiday shoppers to start early this year and the Better Business Bureau is urging extra caution when shopping on the web.

The Better Business Bureau is saying, with so many consumers turning to the internet, you are more likely to get scammed if you buy something on the web than any other transaction. And if you do get ripped off it is going to be harder to get your money back.