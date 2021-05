ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The Excelsior Scholarship application for new applicants for the 2021-22 academic school year is now open. The Scholarship, in combination with other aid programs, allows eligible full-time students to attend a SUNY or CUNY two-year or four-year college tuition-free.

To be eligible for an Excelsior Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year, household federal adjusted gross income can total up to $125,000. Student must also meet the following eligibility requirements: