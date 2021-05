ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - With vacations, outdoor activities and school breaks, summer is a challenging time to collect enough blood donations to meet the needs of patients. This June, the American Red Cross and Stewart’s Shops will offer a refreshing treat to blood donors.

For a sixth year, Stewart’s Shops is treating Red Cross blood donors to free pints of ice cream as part of the “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” program. From June 1-30, donors at blood drives in 25 counties across Upstate New York will receive a voucher for a free pint of Stewart’s Shop’s ice cream or gelato that can be redeemed at any Stewart’s Shops location.