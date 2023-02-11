WSYR
Please enter a search term.
by: Adrienne Smith
Posted: Feb 11, 2023 / 06:24 AM EST
Updated: Feb 11, 2023 / 07:17 AM EST
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The NewsChannel 9 team is wishing our Champion a very happy birthday!
If you’d like to be on the Champions billboard, email your picture to champions@localsyr.com at least two weeks before your birthday.
Whether you’re hoping to update that stained area rug or get new luggage sets for your summer vacation, here are 12 early Presidents Day deals.
Retro Day is the perfect excuse to get nostalgic about the past while we look forward to the future.
Check out these fabulous gifts to give yourself this Valentine’s Day if you want to enjoy the holiday a little more.
To send in a birthday request to be shown on The Morning News, please email champions@localsyr.com
We request that entries are sent at least 2 weeks in advance.