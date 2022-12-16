WSYR
Please enter a search term.
by: Dave Longley
Posted: Dec 16, 2022 / 08:04 AM EST
Updated: Dec 16, 2022 / 08:04 AM EST
To help you finish up your shopping this year, we’ve compiled a list of the best gifts you can get a teenager that are available for deep discounts.
An open fireplace can be dangerous and inefficient. To use your fireplace safely, you need a fireplace door.
The best gadgets out there are built to make your life more convenient, and many do a great job at simplifying the tasks that eat up too much of your time.
To send in a birthday request to be shown on The Morning News, please email champions@localsyr.com
We request that entries are sent at least 2 weeks in advance.