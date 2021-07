CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A 6-year-old boy was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight after being run over by a riding lawnmower in Canandaigua.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, a 69-year-old man was backing a John Deere mower when the 6-year-old ran up behind the mower to try to get the man's attention. Investigators say the man did not notice the child approaching.